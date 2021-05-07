(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Germany seems to have halted a ferocious surge of coronavirus infections driven by the British variant, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday after a steady drop in new case numbers over the past week.

"The third wave appears to have broken," Spahn told a press conference, as the Bundesrat upper house of parliament agreed to lift curbs including social contact restrictions for vaccinated people.