ISTANBUL , Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The unemployment rate in Germany was 3% in January, unchanged compared with the same month in 2022, the latest data showed on Wednesday.

According to the Federal statistical office Destatis, the number of unemployed persons in the country was 1.

32 million as of January, dropping by 107,000 or 7.5% on a yearly basis.

"Roughly 45.5 million persons resident in Germany were in employment in January 2023," it said.

The unemployment rate was at 6.6% in the euro area as of December 2022.