UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gerrard Referee Criticism Charge 'not Proven'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 01:00 AM

Gerrard referee criticism charge 'not proven'

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will face no action over post-match comments he made about a referee after a disciplinary charge was ruled not proven on Monday.

The former Liverpool and England midfielder received a notice of complaint for comments made following Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards' challenge on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos during a Premiership match at Ibrox last month.

The Colombian forward suffered a nasty gash and left the field on a stretcher after being caught on the follow through by the United man.

Match referee Kevin Clancy, however, took no action against Edwards and Gerrard said soon after the match: "I'd be very interested to see what the decision would have been from the officials had the shoe been on the other foot and it was Alfredo who had made that tackle.

" Gerrard was accused of breaking rule 72 covering comments that "indicate bias or incompetence" by a match official but a disciplinary hearing on Monday found it "not proved".

Rangers responded with a statement on their official Twitter account that said "they were "unsurprised at the outcome of today's hearing but remain bemused that the charge was brought against our manager Steven Gerrard in the first place".

This decision means Gerrard has avoided a touchline ban and can be in he dugout for Saturday's Old Firm match away to arch-rivals and reigning Scottish champions Celtic on Saturday.

Related Topics

Hearing Rangers Twitter Liverpool Man Dundee From

Recent Stories

ERC inaugurates ‘Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and C ..

1 hour ago

India maintains momentum in relations with Gulf

1 hour ago

'Common Denominator of All Crises:' Turkey Resumes ..

2 hours ago

IMF to Begin Talks on Rescue Package for Argentina ..

2 hours ago

Credit Rating Co. assigns rating to proposed Islam ..

2 hours ago

'What counts is victory' says peerless Nadal

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.