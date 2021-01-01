Gerrard tells Rangers fans to stay home for 50th anniversary of Ibrox tragedy

London, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Steven Gerrard says Rangers fans should stay away on Saturday despite the emotional pull of it being the 50th anniversary of the Ibrox tragedy that resulted in 66 fans dying.

Gerrard can relate to their loss as his cousin Jon-Paul Gilhooley, 10, was the youngest victim of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989 when 96 Liverpool fans died.

However, the Rangers manager said it would be foolhardy for fans of the Premiership leaders to come and pay their respects due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rangers are planning a scaled-back tribute to remember the fans who lost their lives on January 2, 1971, in a crush as they left following the 1-1 draw with bitter rivals Celtic.

Several children were among the victims with the youngest eight-year-old Nigel Pickup from Liverpool.