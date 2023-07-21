Open Menu

'Get Him!': Witness Recalls US Soldier's Dash To North Korea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :When a member of a tour group visiting the Demilitarized Zone on South Korea's border suddenly sprinted away from the pack, a US soldier shouted: "Get him". But it was too late.

Private Second Class Travis King had crossed the border into nuclear-armed North Korea, where he is now believed to be in Pyongyang's custody, with the United States saying it was "very concerned" about how he would be treated.

New Zealand lawyer Sarah Leslie was on the same tour as King, and saw him break away from her group of about 40 to bolt across the divide.

"By the time I saw him he was running really fast and then, you know, not very long after that one of the American soldiers said 'Get him!' and then the rest of the Americans and the South Koreans all ran after him," she told AFP.

"But they didn't catch (him), and he was really close to the border by then, and he ran between two of those buildings that sit on the border," at which point the Americans and South Koreans had to abandon their pursuit, she said.

"I am not sure I've ever seen someone run that fast. He was running very fast," she said, adding that King had not seemed odd or given any inkling of his plan beforehand, that she had noticed.

