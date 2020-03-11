UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Getafe Refuse To Travel To Italy For Inter Milan Europa League Clash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:20 AM

Getafe refuse to travel to Italy for Inter Milan Europa League clash

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Getafe president Angel Torres said Tuesday the Spanish team will not travel to Italy for their Europa League game against Inter Milan this week as the coronavirus crisis escalates.

All sports in Italy have been suspended until April 3, including Serie A football, but Champions League and Europa League matches are under the jurisdiction of UEFA.

Inter Milan are due to host Getafe in the Europa League last 16, first leg in the San Siro on Thursday while Roma welcome Sevilla a week later.

"If we have to lose the tie, we will lose it," Torres told Onda Cero radio.

"We have asked UEFA to look for an alternative to play in Milan. We don't want to go into the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Under no circumstances are we going to put our health at risk. Unless things change tomorrow, Getafe will not travel to Italy." The Italian and Spanish professional players' unions issued a joint statement on Tuesday calling on UEFA to postpone matches between teams from the two countries.

Three matches between Italian and Spanish teams are scheduled this week, with Atalanta beating Valencia 4-3 behind closed doors in Spain on Tuesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

"Playing a match in Milan in the coming days will endanger the health of many people," the joint statement read.

"The journeys between Italy and Spain will become more complicated and dangerous in the coming weeks.

"Next week's return matches are likely to be held under emergency conditions for the two countries.

"We hope that a deep reflection on all the calendars of European competitions will be made in the light of the information which is getting worse by the hour." Italy has restricted movement for its 60 million citizens as the nation grapples to contain a disease which has killed 631, with 168 new deaths recorded on Tuesday, the country's highest single-day toll, and infected more than 10,000.

Spain has more than 1,600 cases and 36 deaths.

Many airlines are suspending flights to Italy for the next few weeks.

There are no direct flights between Spain and Italy from March 11 to 25.

Related Topics

Football Sports Roma Milan San Valencia Spain Italy March April All From Sevilla Inter Milan Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

7 hours ago

Prime Minister to lay foundation stone of seven ho ..

8 hours ago

Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets ..

8 hours ago

Workers' remittances increase 5.4% to $15.12 bln

8 hours ago

North Macedonian Government Temporarily Shuts Scho ..

9 hours ago

General Commander of Polish Military Contracted CO ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.