Getafe Season Ticket Holders Offered Next Season For Free

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Getafe season ticket holders offered next season for free

Madrid, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Getafe will offer season tickets for the next La Liga campaign for free to current holders in compensation for matches the coronavirus has taken from them, the club announced on Thursday.

The measure was announced by club president Angel Torres during an interview with Radio Marca, as fans face the prospect of not being able to attend the rest of the season -- suspended since mid-March -- should the remaining matches be played this summer.

Getafe's 13,000 season ticket holders will only have to pay for cup matches at the club's Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid have also announced compensation for fans, with Atleti announcing a 20 percent price cut for next year's season tickets should the five remaining matches at the Wanda Metropolitano be played behind closed doors.

La Liga clubs began carrying out a series of coronavirus tests on their players this week, in the hope of being able to restart the season next month.

