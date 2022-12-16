UrduPoint.com

Ghana Accuses Burkina Of Inviting Russian Wagner Mercenaries

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Ghana accuses Burkina of inviting Russian Wagner mercenaries

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has accused his country's neighbour Burkina Faso of inviting in mercenaries from Russian firm Wagner, calling the deployment "particularly distressing".

"Burkina Faso has now entered into an arrangement to go along with Mali in employing the Wagner forces there," Akufo-Addo said Wednesday in remarks that Burkina Faso had not responded to by Thursday.

"I believe a (mineral) mine in southern Burkina has been allocated to them as a form of payment for their services," he said during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"To have them operating on our northern border is particularly distressing for us in Ghana." Burkina government spokesman Jean-Emmanuel Ouedraogo told AFP that "we have no reaction".

"I'll leave him to take responsibility for what he said," Ouedraogo said.

In several French-speaking African countries, Moscow has been actively courting public opinion on social media and enjoys growing popular support as France, the former colonial power, is increasingly reviled.

Blinken, asked about the accusations by Ghana on Burkina Faso, repeated the strong US objections to the Wagner Group.

"Wherever we've seen Wagner deployed, countries find themselves weaker, poorer, more insecure and less independent. That's the common denominator," Blinken told a news conference as he closed a three-day Africa summit in Washington.

"What I heard in conversations this week, as I've heard in the past, is our partners in Africa tell us that they do not want their resources exploited, they don't want the human rights of their people abused, they don't want their governance undermined, and ultimately, as a result, they really don't want Wagner." Several countries accuse Mali's ruling junta of using the services of Wagner, which is reputedly close to the Moscow regime, which Bamako denies.

Rekindling ties with Russia has also been on the agenda in Burkina Faso since a coup on September 30.

That coup, the second in eight months, brought Captain Ibrahim Traore to power as the country struggles to cope with recurrent jihadist attacks that have haunted the country since 2015.

On Monday, Burkina Faso's Prime Minister Apollinaire Kyelem de Tembela met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow to discuss "the priority issues of strengthening relations," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Asked about the trip, the Burkinabe government spokesman declined to comment.

Apollinaire Kyelem de Tembela said previously that he did not rule out reviewing his country's relations with Russia.

"We will try, as much as possible, to diversify our relations with partners until we find the right formula for Burkina Faso's interests," he said.

"But there will be no question of letting us be dominated by any partner."

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Moscow Russia Washington Social Media France Mali Bamako Burkina Faso Ghana Turkish Lira September Border 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

9 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

9 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

9 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

9 hours ago
 France grants 0.3 million for Babu Sabu water trea ..

France grants 0.3 million for Babu Sabu water treatment Project

9 hours ago
 Russia desiring to sell cheap crude oil products: ..

Russia desiring to sell cheap crude oil products: Musadik

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.