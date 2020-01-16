UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghana Appoint Ex Captain Akonnor As Coach

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 10:20 AM

Ghana appoint ex captain Akonnor as coach

Accra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Ghana Football Association on Wednesday appointed former Black stars captain Charles Kwabla Akonnor as their new coach.

Akonnor, a central midfielder for German sides Fortuna Koln and Wolfsburg, replaces Kwesi Appiah whose contract was not renewed in December.

The former Black Stars skipper will be assisted by David Duncan - a former Ghana under-23 and under-17 coach, a statement from the Federation announced.

Akonnor, 45, has had managerial stints with Ghana premier league giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

His first international assignment will be the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in March.

The GFA dissolved the technical departments for its national sides this month, saying the move was "in line with the vision" of its new administration to improve on performance.

African football writer Sammie Frimpong said the decision of the Ghana FA to appoint new coaches for the various national teams affords the country a chance to start afresh.

"Whatever the motive, a clean start affords Ghana an opportunity to rise from a decade of decadence to one of hope and triumph," Frimpong told AFP.

Ghana are ranked among the top 50 male national football teams in the world, making their World Cup debut in 2006. The last of the Black Stars' four Africa Cup of Nations titles was in 1982.

Related Topics

Africa Football World German Male David Ghana March December From Top Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 January 2020

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Canadian PM&#039;s Phon ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

9 hours ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Algerian Minister of F ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.