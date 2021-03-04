Accra, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Ghana's Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the opposition's election challenge led by runner-up John Mahama who had asked for a rerun of the December 7 vote won by incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo.

"(The) allegation of vote padding was not proved by credible evidence... we have therefore no reason to order for a rerun," Chief Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah said in its ruling.

"We accordingly dismiss the petition as having no merit."