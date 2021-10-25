UrduPoint.com

Ghana Eliminated From African Women Cup Of Nations

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

Ghana eliminated from African Women Cup of Nations

ACCRA, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Ghana's Black Queens will not be represented at next year's Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) despite beating the Super Falcons of Nigeria 1-0 at the Accra sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Super Falcons last week beat the Black Queens 2-0 in Lagos, Nigeria, and progress to the next round 2-1 on aggregate.

The Black Queens scored the only goal of the match through Princilla Adubea in the second half.

Despite the pressure on the away team, the Ghanaians were unable to score again from numerous chances to avoid elimination from the AWCON qualifiers.

Related Topics

Africa Sports Accra Lagos Progress Nigeria Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as ..

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as destination for global talent ..

2 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

17 minutes ago
 Sudan's Information Ministry Qualifies Statement o ..

Sudan's Information Ministry Qualifies Statement on Gov't Dissolution as Militar ..

31 seconds ago
 HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classi ..

HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classic headline list of 32 sports e ..

51 minutes ago
 European Commission Calling for Release of Sudanes ..

European Commission Calling for Release of Sudanese Officials

33 seconds ago
 HEC announces PakFrance research programme for fac ..

HEC announces PakFrance research programme for faculties' funding

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.