Ghana eliminated from African Women Cup of Nations

ACCRA, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Ghana's Black Queens will not be represented at next year's Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) despite beating the Super Falcons of Nigeria 1-0 at the Accra sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Super Falcons last week beat the Black Queens 2-0 in Lagos, Nigeria, and progress to the next round 2-1 on aggregate.

The Black Queens scored the only goal of the match through Princilla Adubea in the second half.

Despite the pressure on the away team, the Ghanaians were unable to score again from numerous chances to avoid elimination from the AWCON qualifiers.