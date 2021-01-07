UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghana Faces Post-election 'gridlock' In Parliament

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

Ghana faces post-election 'gridlock' in parliament

Accra, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Ghana's new parliament will be sworn in on Thursday, virtually split down the middle between the two main parties, posing the risk of gridlock with key issues on the agenda including how to turn around an economy hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

As President Nana Akufo-Addo goes into his second term, lawmakers from his New Patriotic Party will have 137 parliamentary seats, compared to 136 held by the opposition National Democratic Congress.

A lone independent has the remaining seat, and he has said he will vote with the ruling NPP.

The results of a number of outstanding challenges could tweak the balance, but with little effect, said Kobi Annan, a risk analyst with the Songhai Advisory group.

"Realistically it could be a majority of three or four at best, which means that if someone is sick or travelling, then any vote becomes very tight," Annan said.

Severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, the West African nation of 30 million people is expected to see economic growth plummet this year to its lowest in three decades, to 0.9 percent according to the International Monetary Fund, from 6.5 percent in 2019.

The government also faces the urgent task of reining in mounting debt, which surpassed 70 percent of GDP in September.

In addition to budget negotiations, the MPs will debate a controversial public education bill and a public offering of a gold royalties fund, a deal the opposition had vowed to reverse if they had won power in December 7's general election.

The NPP lost 32 seats in the election in which Akufo-Addo, 76, squeaked back into power in Africa's top gold producer with 51.59 percent of the vote.

Opposition NDC leader John Mahama scored 47.36 percent, while his party brought its parliamentary strength up to nearly level with the NPP.

A full 100 members of the 275-seat parliament are taking office for the first time.

"If we don't see consensus being built, I can bet you we're going to see the NDC making life very difficult for the executive for the next four years," said Rasheed Draman, executive director of the African Center for Parliamentary Affairs.

- Gridlock a 'no-win' - "I foresee a situation where there's going to be a lot of gridlock and crisis and boycotts," Draman added.

With the NPP's comfortable majority evaporated, "it's not going to be a situation where the minority has a say and the majority has its way," he said.

Annan said "party politics" should be shunned in favour of seizing "an opportunity for collaboration".

"We don't want to end up in a situation where NDC has a majority and uses that to only block government activity. That's a no-win for anybody," he said.

For Draman, that could be a disaster for the people of the former British colony.

"If there's going to be a gridlock in parliament and policies don't get passed, then you're going to have people who will be denied healthcare, education, water and so on," he said.

In his re-election victory speech, Akufo-Addo reached out to the opposition, saying: "Now is the time, irrespective of political affiliations, to unite, join hands and stand shoulder to shoulder." But many worry those were just empty words.

More than a dozen opposition MPs were charged with unlawful gathering on Monday after protesting the election results.

Observers, both Ghanaian and foreign, viewed the polling as generally free and fair, but some controversies remain over the work of the electoral commission.

Related Topics

Election Africa Education Minority Water Parliament Vote Budget Split September December Congress 2019 Gold From Government Best Top Million Election 2018 Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

6 minutes ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

6 minutes ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

6 minutes ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Lauds Declaration Signed at GCC Summit to E ..

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues written order of Presidential ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.