UrduPoint.com

Ghana Fines Company After Deadly Explosion

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Ghana fines company after deadly explosion

Accra, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Ghanaian officials on Tuesday fined a mining explosive company $6 million after 13 people were killed last month when a truck carrying explosive material crashed, detonating a huge blast.

The explosion left a huge crater and reduced dozens of buildings to dust-covered piles of wood and metal in Appiatse, near the city of Bogoso some 300 kilometres (180 miles) west of the mineral-rich West African country's capital Accra.

At least 13 persons were confirmed dead with over 700 local residents displaced, the country's disaster management organisation said.

Minister of natural resources Samuel Jinapor in a statement said Maxam Ghana Limited, the manufacturers of the explosives, had breached the country's mining regulations regarding transportation of explosives.

"Having regard to the nature and totality of the circumstances leading to this tragic incident, I have imposed an administrative fine of the Cedi equivalent of US$1 million on Maxam," the statement said, referring to the local cedi Currency.

After discussions Maxam had agreed to pay another $5 million, he added.

The company has since been closed down pending further investigations into the explosion.

In a statement, Maxam Ghana said it had agreed to pay the fine but added it did not breach any regulations that led to the explosion.

"Based on a different interpretation of the applicable regulations, we believe that Maxam has not committed any of those breaches," it said.

It had agreed to pay the fine to ensure the continuity of business, to supply customers and to protect its workers, the statement said.

Ghana has been rocked by several deadly explosions caused by fuel accidents in recent years.

Deadly accidents linked to the mining sector are also frequent in Ghana, Africa's second largest gold producer after South Africa, but they are mostly caused by the collapse of mines, often illegal ones.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Business Company Fine Accra South Africa Ghana Gold Million

Recent Stories

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

25 minutes ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

37 minutes ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

37 minutes ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

37 minutes ago
 Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

39 minutes ago
 PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: M ..

PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: Murad Saeed

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>