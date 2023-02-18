Hatay, Turkey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Former Ghana international Christian Atsu was found dead on Saturday, almost two weeks after a devastating earthquake in Türkiye.

Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Türkiye and Syria on February 6, killing more than 43,000 people in both countries.

There were initial reports the former Chelsea and Newcastle player had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false.

His manager in Türkiye, Murat Uzunmehmet, told DHA news agency on Saturday that his body had been found under the rubble of luxury flats that crumbled in the Turkish southern province of Hatay.

"We have reached his lifeless body. His belongings are still being removed.

His phone was also found," Uzunmehmet told DHA.

Ghana's ministry of foreign affairs said it had "received the unfortunate news".

"The elder brother and twin sister of Christian Atsu and an officer of the (Ghanaian) embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered," the ministry said in a statement.

Ghana said it was working with the Turkish government to organise the transport of the body back to Atsu's home country for burial.

Midfielder Atsu scored the last of his 33 career goals for Hatayspor in Turkey's Super Lig on February 5, hours before the quake struck.

"There are no words to describe our sadness," tweeted his Turkish top-flight club.