Ghana grapples with illegal fishing as stocks dive

Accra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Fish vendor Mercy Allotey waits at the beachfront in Ghana's capital Accra for customers to buy the freshest catch brought in by the brightly-coloured dugout canoes plying the coast.

But she complains the local fishermen are now netting less and less as a combination of illegal techniques and unscrupulous trawlers have devastated stocks.

"It is spoiling our fishing," she told AFP.

"Many times when they go they don't get the fish." The fishing sector is crucially important to this West African nation.

It provides support for more than two million people, up to 10 percent of the population, and the produce it generates accounts for about 60 percent of the protein in the diet of Ghanaians.

But the figures are startling. United Nations data shows that production fell from almost 420,000 tonnes in 1999 to 202,000 tonnes in 2014.

To blame are both the mainly Chinese-operated boats trawling offshore and the damaging practices employed by artisanal fishermen as they scramble to make up for losses.

Last month a report from Ghanaian NGO Hen Mpoano and the European Environmental Justice Foundation said the trawlers cost the country's economy some $50 million a year.

In a practice known locally as "saiko", they illegally target the staple catch of local fishermen -- including sardinella and mackerel -- and sell it to the communities on shore via middlemen.

The report estimated some 100,000 tonnes of fish were scooped out of the water in this way in 2017, drastically reducing employment opportunities for Ghanaians reliant on fishing.