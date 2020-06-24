Ghana leader apologises for embassy demolition: Nigeria

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Ghanaian leader has apologised to Nigeria over the demolition of its embassy building in Accra, the Nigerian presidency said.

"President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana Tuesday spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing his sincere apology for demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana," said a statement from the presidency late Tuesday.

Akufo-Ado has also ordered investigation into the incident, it said, adding that some suspects had been arrested and would be charged.

Armed men reportedly entered the Nigerian High Commission compound in Accra on Friday to supervise bulldozers to demolish a building under construction.

Nigeria's Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama on Monday summoned Ghana's top envoy Iva Denoo in Abuja to demand an explanation of the incident.

The minister also called for the prosecution of the perpetrators.