UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghana Leader Apologises For Embassy Demolition: Nigeria

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

Ghana leader apologises for embassy demolition: Nigeria

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Ghanaian leader has apologised to Nigeria over the demolition of its embassy building in Accra, the Nigerian presidency said.

"President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana Tuesday spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing his sincere apology for demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana," said a statement from the presidency late Tuesday.

Akufo-Ado has also ordered investigation into the incident, it said, adding that some suspects had been arrested and would be charged.

Armed men reportedly entered the Nigerian High Commission compound in Accra on Friday to supervise bulldozers to demolish a building under construction.

Nigeria's Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama on Monday summoned Ghana's top envoy Iva Denoo in Abuja to demand an explanation of the incident.

The minister also called for the prosecution of the perpetrators.

Related Topics

Accra Abuja Ghana Nigeria From Top

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Resolution of ..

25 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.26 million, de ..

41 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 June 2020

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Adnoc $20bn deal paves the way to a bri ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.