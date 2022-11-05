UrduPoint.com

Ghana Names 55-men Preliminary World Cup Squad

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Ghana names 55-men preliminary World Cup squad

ACCRA, Nov. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Black stars of Ghana coach Otto Addo on Friday named a 55-man preliminary squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this month.

Captain Andre Ayew, who has played in two previous World Cups, Arsenal star Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus of Ajax lead the pack in the team selection.

The final squad will be announced by Nov. 14, the deadline by which FIFA must receive final lists from all participating teams.

The World Cup will start on Nov. 20 with Ghana opening their campaign four days later against Portugal.

Black Stars will also play South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

Related Topics

World FIFA Qatar Lead Portugal South Korea Ghana Uruguay All From Arsenal Coach

Recent Stories

World Stroke Day: Neurologists urge young medics t ..

World Stroke Day: Neurologists urge young medics to adopt Neurology to serve man ..

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad ..

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad incident

9 hours ago
 White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Vis ..

White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Visited Kiev to Discuss $400Mln A ..

9 hours ago
 Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippi ..

Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippines - Disaster Agency

9 hours ago
 Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auctio ..

Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auction

9 hours ago
 Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts ..

Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts of world, including Pakistan: ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.