Ghana on course to host 2023 African Games, says official

ACCRA, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Ghana is on course to host the 2023 African Games, organizing committee chairman Kweku Ofosu Asare said here Wednesday.

In an interview with Xinhua, Asare said the West African country will not renege on its quest to provide adequate infrastructure and host the Games in 2023.

"We are on course as protocol agreement has been concluded and efforts to host the Games are on the right path," said Asare, adding that the arrangements have been made to make use of existing facilities to organize and host the Games successfully.

Asare added that the technical committee for the Organization of African Games would make their second visit to the country in September to assess facilities and preparations.