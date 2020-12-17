UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghana Opposition Supporters Protest Against Election Results

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Ghana opposition supporters protest against election results

Accra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Police in the Ghanaian capital Accra used water cannon on Thursday to disperse opposition supporters contesting the results of presidential elections.

Incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo won the December 7 vote with 51.59 percent ahead of long-time rival John Mahama, with 47.36 percent, according to official figures.

Some 200 Mahama supporters wearing red and black marched to the headquarters of Ghana's Electoral Commission, carrying placards contesting the results.

They burned tyres in the middle of the road, causing a heavy traffic jam. Similar protests were held in other regions.

Ade Coker, regional chairman of Mahama's National Democratic Congress (NDC), said the protestors had come with a petition against the outcome of the polls.

"We have engaged in a peaceful march and everyone knows we're a peaceful party.

Suddenly, we heard gunshots and teargas by the police resulting in total chaos," he said.

"We won't be intimidated. We're ready to protect our victory." Police said they intervened to prevent a breakdown of law and order, and the water cannons were used to douse the fire.

Accra's head of police operations, Kwesi Ofori, said arrests had been made, but declined to give a number.

The elections' close outcome has fuelled tensions between the NDC and Akufo-Addo's New Patriotic Party (NPP), with Mahama accusing his rival of abuse of power.

Observers, both Ghanaian and foreign, viewed polling as generally free and fair, but police said five people were killed and 19 injured in election-related violence.

Ghana, a nation of 30 million people, has a reputation for electoral stability in politically volatile West Africa.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Fire Police Water Law And Order Vote Road Traffic Accra Ghana March December Congress Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirates wins ‘Airline of the Year’ at Aviatio ..

32 minutes ago

Dnata named Ground Support Services Provider of th ..

47 minutes ago

Air Arabia wins ‘Low-Cost Airline of the Year’ ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: Challenges during COVID-19 res ..

1 hour ago

Masdar, PT PJBI form joint venture to drive develo ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary of Depar ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.