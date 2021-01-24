UrduPoint.com
Ghana Prepares To Bury Ex-leader Rawlings As Parties Vie Over Legacy

Sun 24th January 2021 | 09:20 AM

Accra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :As Ghana prepares for the funeral of former president Jerry Rawlings, the two main political parties are squabbling over his legacy.

Rawlings held sway for two decades, first as military ruler and later as elected president.

He died in November at the age of 73 and his funeral was initially scheduled for December 23 but was postponed, due to what the foreign ministry called "unforeseen circumstances".

It will now take place in the capital Accra on Wednesday.

Behind the scenes, Rawlings' family, traditional chiefs and political figures have been at odds over the legacy of the former air force flight lieutenant, who twice overthrew governments but was widely seen by the poor as their champion.

Rawlings got his first taste of power in 1979 when he banded together with other junior officers frustrated over widespread corruption to take control.

He quickly handed the reins to an elected president but was soon back at the top following another coup on December 31, 1981.

The son of a Scottish father and Ghanaian mother, he became a national icon as he headed Ghana for 20 years until 2001, being voted in as president at the ballot box in 1992 and ushering in democracy.

Starting out as a populist inspired by the left-wing policies of the Soviet Union and Cuba, he eventually turned to free-market economics to boost Ghana's suffering economy.

He eventually became a major figure in West Africa and also a symbol of panAfricanism.

