Ghana reports over 21,000 coronavirus recoveries

ABUJA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The tally of recoveries from COVID-19 in Ghana has reached 21,391, health authorities said on Tuesday.

The West African country reported 264 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the country's total to 25,252, the Ghana Health Service said in a statement.

More than 331,000 tests have been conducted in Ghana so far to diagnose COVID-19.A total of 139 people have died of the virus, it added.The treatment of 3,716 active cases still continues in the country.

Ghana's capital Accra along with Ashanti and the Western and Central regions have the highest number of cases.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has topped 628,000, while 13,791 people have died and 316,650 won the battle against the pandemic.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed over 578,600 people worldwide, with more than 13.32 million confirmed cases, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University. The number of recoveries from the pandemic across the globe has neared 7.4 million early Wednesday.