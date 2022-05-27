UrduPoint.com

Ghana Secures 1.3 Bln USD For Climate Adaptation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Ghana secures 1.3 bln USD for climate adaptation

ACCRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) --:The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) on Thursday pledged to help Ghana secure at least 1.3 billion U.S. Dollars to implement its climate adaptation programs.

It was important for the West African country to secure funding for its roadmap for adaptation through building resilient infrastructure to mitigate the dire consequences of climate change, Patrick Verkooijen, Chief Executive Officer of the GCA, said at a press conference.

GCA had already worked with Ghana to develop a resilient infrastructure framework, helping the country build infrastructure to supply water, create energy efficiency and expand transportation, creating associated jobs, Verkooijen said.

He said Ghana and other African countries need funding immediately to invest in adaptation and build resilience towards the future.

