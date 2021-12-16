UrduPoint.com

Ghana Secures Over 17 Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:50 PM

Ghana secures over 17 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

ACCRA, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) APP):Ghana secured a total of 17.7 million doses of various COVID-19 vaccines to protect against the pandemic, said Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo late Wednesday.

In his latest nationwide COVID-19 update, Akufo-Addo said 6.4 million of these doses had been administered to individuals.

"There are currently 1.7 million fully vaccinated people in the country, and we are expecting an additional 18,529,090 doses of vaccines by the end of the year," he added.

The president stressed that vaccination is one of the most effective means of preventing the spread of the pandemic, urging Ghanaians to go out in their numbers and get vaccinated.

"The vaccines are safe. They will not harm you. They will protect you and your families. Myself, my wife, and my children have taken our vaccinations, and I expect each of you to get vaccinated as well," he urged.

With 15 days left to the year-end, Akufo-Addo said the government was still hopeful of achieving the target of vaccinating 20 million people by then.

The president also urged the public to continue to observe the preventive protocols of handwashing, use of nose masks, social distancing, use of hand sanitizers.

He added that the country's land borders would remain shut until all conditions were favorable to reopen them.

