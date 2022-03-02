UrduPoint.com

Ghana To Only Admit Fully-vaccinated Spectators For WC Playoff Against Nigeria

Published March 02, 2022

ACCRA, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) --:Ghana will admit only fully vaccinated football fans for the country's FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria, a statement by the Ministry of Youth and sports said here Tuesday.

According to the statement, the decision is to ensure strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols put in place by the government and curb the spread of COVID-19.

In order to get more fans vaccinated before the World Cup decider, the COVID-19 task force and the Ghana Health Service will mount vaccination centers in four major cities ahead of the game.

The Black stars of Ghana will host the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff at the Cape Coast stadium on March 25.

The second leg will take place in Nigeria on March 29, with the aggregate winner taking one of five tickets to represent Africa at the World Cup in November

