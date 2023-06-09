UrduPoint.com

Ghana Vows To Accelerate Renewable Energy Development To Address Climate Change

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 10:10 AM

ACCRA, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) --:A senior Ghanaian official said the Ghanaian government is committed to accelerating its efforts in renewable energy development to mitigate the impact of climate change.

At Ghana Mining and Energy Summit 2023, which focused on "harnessing mining and energy potential for sustainable national development," Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor said the country would deepen the diversification of its energy mix and reduce the reliance on fossil fuels.

"By this, we can mitigate the impact of climate change, create a resilient energy infrastructure, and provide affordable and reliable power to all our citizens, regardless of their location," Jinapor said.

The government would continue to create an environment that encourages research and development, promotes modern mining techniques and embraces renewable energy solutions, he added.

The minister said the authorities promised to accelerate its efforts in renewable energy development and harness the power of innovation to maximize efficiency and reduce waste

