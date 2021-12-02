Ghana vows to eradicate HIV/AIDS by 2030

ACCRA, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Ghana will accelerate efforts towards achieving a drastic reduction in HIV/AIDS prevalence by 2030 under the global targets set by the United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), a senior official said Wednesday.

Kyeremeh Atuahene, acting director general of Ghana AIDS Commission, said at this year's World AIDS Day commemoration that Ghana would intensify its work to ensure steep declines in new infections and AIDS deaths according to its national strategic plan.

The 95-95-95 strategy announced by UNAIDS in 2014 aims to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030 by achieving 95 percent diagnosed among all people living with HIV, 95 percent on antiretroviral therapy among diagnosed, and 95 percent virally suppressed among treated.