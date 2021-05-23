Ghana' Yeboah appointed deputy chairperson of FIFA disciplinary committee

ACCRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Ghanaian chief justice Anin Yeboah has been named deputy chairperson of FIFA's disciplinary committee (DC), world football's governing body FIFA confirmed Saturday.

Yeboah is expected to work with DC president Jorge Palacio to oversee all issues relating to discipline in the game of football globally for the year.

The Ghanaian chief justice is not new to football, as he was a member of the adjudicating committee of FIFA and was subsequently appointed in May 2017 as chairman of the DC of the 67th FIFA Congress in Bahrain.

He has also served as chairman of FIFA's ethics committee, as well as being named onto the CAF/FIFA reform implementation taskforce team for African football in September 2019.