ACCRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Ghana's governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) said Thursday that the decision by the opposition leader and former President John Dramani Mahama to challenge the presidential election results at the Supreme Court is appropriate and democratic, and called for an end to all acts of violence in the country.

"Indeed, the responsible, appropriate, and democratic means of determining election disputes is by resorting to the courts," said a statement signed by Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Director of Communications for the ruling party.

Ghanaians voted in a general election on December 7 in which the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was declared the winner of the election.

Mahama described the results as flawed and rejected them, and the opposition party NDC resorted to protests across the country demanding the declaration of what they say is the "true results".

After three weeks of various forms of protests by the largest opposition party here, John Mahama filed a petition with the country's apex court on Wednesday to challenge the presidential results.