UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghana's Governing Party Says Opposition's Challenge Of Election Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Ghana's governing party says opposition's challenge of election results

ACCRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Ghana's governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) said Thursday that the decision by the opposition leader and former President John Dramani Mahama to challenge the presidential election results at the Supreme Court is appropriate and democratic, and called for an end to all acts of violence in the country.

"Indeed, the responsible, appropriate, and democratic means of determining election disputes is by resorting to the courts," said a statement signed by Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Director of Communications for the ruling party.

Ghanaians voted in a general election on December 7 in which the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was declared the winner of the election.

Mahama described the results as flawed and rejected them, and the opposition party NDC resorted to protests across the country demanding the declaration of what they say is the "true results".

After three weeks of various forms of protests by the largest opposition party here, John Mahama filed a petition with the country's apex court on Wednesday to challenge the presidential results.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court December All Court Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.31 per litre

40 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Com ..

31 minutes ago

UVAS BSL-3 Lab tests more than 100,000 COVID-19 su ..

36 minutes ago

Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd ..

45 minutes ago

‘Educational institutions should be reopened fro ..

49 minutes ago

Half a million customers expected at DXB in the fi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.