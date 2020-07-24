UrduPoint.com
Ghana's Number Of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 30,000

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

ACCRE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Ghana registered 694 more infections of the novel coronavirus here early Friday, increasing its national tally to 30,366, according to the latest update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The number of recovered and discharged patients has increased to 26,687, with 597 more infected people discharged after treatment.

The GHS said the death toll from COVID-19 in Ghana stays at 153, with 3,526 active cases.

Ghanaian authorities have deployed security personnel across the country to enforce the wearing of face masks in public, in a bid to curb the further community spread of the pandemic.

