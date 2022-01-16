UrduPoint.com

Ghana's Tetteh Banned Three Games For Throwing Punch

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Ghana's Tetteh banned three games for throwing punch

Yaoundé, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh will serve a three-match suspension after punching an opponent during a mass brawl following Friday's 1-1 draw with Gabon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tensions boiled over as Ghana were enraged by a late equaliser that Gabon scored after opting not to return the ball when the Black stars put it out of play after their midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh went down injured.

After a shoving match broke out on the pitch at full-time, Tetteh took a swing at Gabon's Aaron Boupendza and was later shown a red card by the referee.

CAF on Saturday said it had decided to suspend Tetteh for one additional match on top of his automatic two-game ban.

He will miss Ghana's must-win clash against Comoros on Tuesday. Ghana are third in Group C with just one point from two games.

Mali lost their appeal over El Bilal Toure's dismissal in the controversial 1-0 win over Tunisia.

The Reims forward was sent off in the closing stages of a game marred by controversy when the referee blew the final whistle before the 90 minutes had been played.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Reims Tunisia Comoros Ghana Gabon From Top

Recent Stories

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

2 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

2 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

2 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

1 hour ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

2 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.