ACCRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Ghana's unemployment rate hit 13.4 percent in 2021, up from 6 percent in 2010, according to official data.

Data released on Thursday by the Ghana Statistical Service, as part of its data dissemination following the 2021 population and housing census, has shown that 32.8 percent of Ghanaians aged 15 to 24 are unemployed.

Samuel Kobina Annim, a government statistician, said the country needed to remedy growing youth unemployment, given its impact on inflation, interest rates and economic output.

He added that policy dialogue among stakeholders was required to assess the causes of rising unemployment and fashion out the necessary policy proposals to turn the situation around.

In November, Ghana's Finance Minister Kenneth Ofori-Atta disclosed that the government's post-COVID-19 economic revitalization program was geared towards growing productive sectors to create enough jobs for young people.