Ghazal Maeastro Mehdi Hassan To Be Honored On His 10th Death Anniversary

Published June 15, 2022

Ghazal maeastro Mehdi Hassan to be honored on his 10th death anniversary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The 10th death anniversary of 'Ghazal King' Mehdi Hassan will be observed on 17 June (Friday).

In this connection a ceremony will be organized by Malik Art Promoters and Kamran Art promoters at Hyderabad Press Club auditorium.

Fans of Legendary singer and showbiz personalities highlight various aspects of life of Mehdi Hassan and his meritorious contribution in the singing field.

Mehdi Hassan passed away 10 years ago on June, 13 in 2012 and left his worldwide fans mournful.

Born on July 18, 1927, in Luna, a village in Rajasthan, Mehdi Hassan belonged to a family of traditional musicians.

He formally started singing through a program at the age of 8 and moved to Pakistan after the partition of India. In 1957, he got an opportunity to show his artistic talents in Pakistan Radio from Karachi.

From the film 'Farangi' released in 1962, his Ghazal "Gulon Me Rang Barsay" took him to the heights of fame.

Mehdi Hassan has sung in more than 25,000 films and non-film songs and lyrics in his life.

