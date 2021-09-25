UrduPoint.com

Ghirmay Sets African Milestone At Cycling World Championships

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 02:40 AM

Ghirmay sets African milestone at cycling world championships

Leuven, Belgium, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :On the same day that Rwanda was confirmed as Africa's first host of a cycling world championships, Eritrea's Biniam Ghirmay set another landmark for the continent becoming the first black-African to medal at the 100-year-old event.

Italy's Filippo Baroncini won the men's under-23 road race Friday with a solo attack but he was followed over the line by rising star Ghirmay, who won silver from a bunch of 30 pursuers.

In his sky-blue and red outfit he dropped to the floor as his team embraced him at the finish line.

"For me, for my nation, also for Africa, this means a lot," said Ghirmay.

"I'm really happy. I'm really proud of my nation. This is for all Eritreans and also all Africans." The 21-year-old, who came through the UCI World Cycling Centre in Switzerland, is the first black African to medal in any event in the 100-year history of the road race world championships.

He rides for elite level World Tour outfit Intermarche-Wanty-Gaubert and in September won his first race for them at the Classic Grand Besancon Doubs.

Africa will host the worlds for the first time in 2025, with the sport's governing body the UCI rubber-stamping Kigali's candidacy on Friday.

Related Topics

Africa Attack World Cycling Road Besancon Kigali Same Eritrea Rwanda Switzerland September Silver Event All From Race

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

2 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

2 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

2 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

2 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

2 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.