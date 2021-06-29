UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghosn Accomplices Tell Court They 'regret' Escape Role

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

Ghosn accomplices tell court they 'regret' escape role

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :An American father-son duo told a Tokyo court Tuesday they now "regret" their role in helping former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn jump bail and flee Japan, local media reported.

Former special forces operative Michael Taylor and his son Peter face up to three years in prison for their part in helping smuggle Ghosn onto a private jet in an audio equipment case so he could fly to Lebanon, which has no extradition agreement with Japan.

Local media said the two Americans, who have admitted the allegations against them, bowed deeply in court after offering contrition.

Michael Taylor said Ghosn and his wife Carole had claimed that disappearing while on bail was "not a crime" in Japan, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Taylor added that he was motivated to help in part because of family ties to the Ghosns.

"I deeply regret my actions and sincerely apologise for causing difficulties for the judicial process and for the Japanese people," Bloomberg news quoted him as telling the court.

"After more than 400 days in jail, I have had a lot of time to reflect," added his son Peter.

The duo made their first appearance in court earlier this month, while Ghosn remains an international fugitive in Lebanon.

The former auto tycoon was out on bail while awaiting trial on four counts of financial misconduct when he fled, transiting in Turkey before arriving in Lebanon.

The December 2019 escape was hugely embarrassing for Japanese authorities. US prosecutors called it "one of the most brazen and well-orchestrated escape acts in recent history".

Ghosn was questioned last month by French investigators in Lebanon over a series of alleged financial improprieties.

His former Nissan aide Greg Kelly is on trial in Tokyo over allegations he helped underreport Ghosn's salary. A verdict in his case is expected later this year.

si/sah/lb

Related Topics

Turkey Jail Wife Tokyo Japan Lebanon December 2019 Family Media Agreement Nissan Court

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 reco ..

46 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersi ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Business Women Council rebrands to mirror ..

2 hours ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$600 million Su ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.