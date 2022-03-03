Ghosn aide Kelly gets 6-month suspended sentence in Nissan trial

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :A Tokyo court on Thursday handed a six-month suspended jail sentence to Greg Kelly, a former aide to ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, on financial misconduct charges.

Prosecutors had sought a two-year sentence for Kelly, an American citizen who was detained alongside Ghosn in November 2018. The sentence will be suspended for three years, the judge said Thursday.