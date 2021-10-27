UrduPoint.com

Ghosn Aide Kelly Seeks Acquittal In Tokyo Trial

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly said Wednesday he was "not guilty of any crime" as the defence wrapped up its case in Tokyo, where he faces jail over financial misconduct allegations.

Japanese prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence for Kelly, a US citizen and former aide to ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn.

Kelly, 65, is the only person to stand trial over claims Nissan tried to hide planned payments to auto tycoon Ghosn, who jumped bail and fled Japan hidden in an audio equipment box in December 2019.

