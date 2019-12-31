Ghosn confirms is in Lebanon, blasts 'rigged Japanese justice system'

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on Tuesday confirmed that he had left Japan for Lebanon and lashed out at the "rigged" Japanese justice system, insisting he had not "fled justice".

"I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied," the tycoon said in a statement.