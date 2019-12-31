UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghosn Confirms Is In Lebanon, Blasts 'rigged Japanese Justice System'

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 09:20 AM

Ghosn confirms is in Lebanon, blasts 'rigged Japanese justice system'

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on Tuesday confirmed that he had left Japan for Lebanon and lashed out at the "rigged" Japanese justice system, insisting he had not "fled justice".

"I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied," the tycoon said in a statement.

Related Topics

Japan Lebanon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

12 seconds ago

Sharjah hosts joint Emirati-Japanese workshop on p ..

9 hours ago

Italian Mangia appointed Malta coach

10 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Lakki visits shelter homes, ch ..

10 hours ago

Steps afoot to provide training to players in Balo ..

10 hours ago

Iranian Navy Forces Seize Fuel-Smuggling Tanker Wi ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.