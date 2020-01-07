Ghosn escape breaks up legal 'dream team'

Tokyo, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Carlos Ghosn's dramatic escape from Japan has brought down the curtain on his "dream team" legal defence, including the high-profile lawyer known as the "razor", hired for his enviable acquittal record.

Junichiro Hironaka was as stunned as the rest of the world when he learned of Ghosn's flight. The 74-year-old lawyer had met his famous client on Christmas Day, the latest in a regular series of meetings to prepare the former Nissan boss's defence.

"I'm dumbfounded," he told reporters camped outside his office, saying he had heard the news via the media and had no way of contacting Ghosn.

Ghosn hired Hironaka in February after dumping Motonari Otsuru, a former elite prosecutor who rarely appeared before the media and who even seemed to take his former employers' side as his client languished in prolonged detention.

Hironaka was an obvious choice for Ghosn, with a strong record defending several tough, high-profile cases.

His successes include defending a powerful MP fighting a financial scandal, a Japanese businessman accused of killing his wife, and a senior bureaucrat wrongfully accused of a crime.

Hironaka's reputation as an "acquittal guarantor" made him a stand-out option for Ghosn in a country where almost every trial results in a guilty verdict.

The shake-up instantly changed the public perception of Ghosn's defence, with Hironaka appearing several times before the foreign press to argue his client's case and frequently chatting to reporters outside his office.

He had some tangible success as well, winning bail for his client that some saw as a controversial decision by persuading the court that Ghosn was not a flight risk -- despite prosecutors' protests.