UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghosn Sues Nissan And Mitsubishi For Breach Of Contract: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 10:50 AM

Ghosn sues Nissan and Mitsubishi for breach of contract: report

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Former auto titan Carlos Ghosn, currently under house arrest in Tokyo, is suing Nissan and Mitsubishi in a Dutch court for "improper termination" of his contract, French newspaper Le Figaro reported Wednesday.

Ghosn is accusing the Japanese manufacturers of breaching his contract as an employee of NMBV, their joint subsidiary based in the Netherlands, and seeking up to 15 million Euros ($16.8 million) in damages, it said.

The big-spending former chief of both Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct.

He was kept behind bars for over 100 days before being granted bail and sacked from all his management roles.

Ghosn is accused of under-reporting millions of Dollars in income at Nissan and of of using company funds for personal expenses -- charges he denies.

His lawyers argue that while Ghosn resigned from Renault-Nissan BV (RNBV), he had not done so from NMBV and "the breach of contract" was unwarranted, Le Figaro said.

Nissan and Mitsubishi argue that Ghosn's contract was invalid as it would not have been submitted to NMBV's board, according to the daily.

NMBV had thanked Ghosn after a meeting of his board of directors on March 12, the same day as the announcement of its dissolution.

Ghosn's spokesperson and his lawyer both declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

Le Figaro said the manufacturers were seeking to recover some 7.82 million euros paid to Ghosn by NMBV between April and November 2018.

Renault announced in early June it was considering taking action against its former boss after it identified 11 million euros of "questionable expenses" linked to Ghosn at RNBV.

The 65-year-old Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November as he stepped off his private jet at Tokyo airport.

His dramatic downfall stunned the business world and laid bare tensions in the alliance between Renault, Nissan and their smaller Japanese partner Mitsubishi.

Ghosn has not been charged in connection with his activities at NMBV.

Related Topics

World Business Lawyers Company Tokyo Same Alliance Japan Netherlands March April June November 2018 All From Nissan Mitsubishi Renault Million Airport Court Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

27 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 July 2019

37 minutes ago

Liwa Date Festival returns with more heritage acti ..

10 hours ago

Roundtable Discussion on Torture in IOK

10 hours ago

UAE registered highest growth in the region for on ..

11 hours ago

Emirates NBD H1 net profit up 49% y-o-y to AED 7.5 ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.