Ghosn's Escape 'unjustifiable': Japanese Justice Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 09:10 AM

Ghosn's escape 'unjustifiable': Japanese justice minister

Tokyo, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is "unjustifiable" and he is thought to have left the country using "illegal methods", the Japanese justice minister said Sunday, in the first official public comments on the case.

"Our country's criminal justice system sets out appropriate procedures to clarify the truth of cases and is administered appropriately, while guaranteeing basic individual human rights. The flight by a defendant on bail is unjustifiable," said Masako Mori.

