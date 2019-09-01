UrduPoint.com
Ghosn's Lawyer Says Tokyo Prosecutor Lacks Impartiality

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:50 AM

Ghosn's lawyer says Tokyo prosecutor lacks impartiality

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The French lawyer of former auto titan Carlos Ghosn, currently under house arrest in Tokyo, has attacked Japanese prosecutors for an alleged lack of impartiality and questioned how his client can receive a fair trial.

The former chief of both Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct.

He was kept behind bars for over 100 days before being granted bail and sacked from all his management roles.

"It is time to condemn the human rights violations of which the Tokyo prosecutor is guilty," Francois Zimeray, wrote in France's Journal du Dimanche, adding that there had been "serious breaches of the duty of impartiality such as staggering collusion with Nissan and the political authorities".

"Everything seems to be permissable for the Japanese prosecutor for whom the game is as much not to lose face as to sabotage the French influence on Nissan by protecting its current management with whom he has reached a secret deal," Zimeray charged.

