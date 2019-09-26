Nanjing, China, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The eastern city of Nanjing contains vestiges of China's past that represent an inconvenient truth for the government today: the Chinese world has not always revolved around the Communists and Beijing.

China is preparing for grand celebrations next month to mark 70 years since Mao Zedong founded the Communist government based in the northern capital.

But Nanjing locals still remember when Mao's Nationalist rivals controlled China from their city, and some hint at dismay over its lost stature.

"Nanjing was the capital of short-lived dynasties in history, and regimes died away quickly," Jiang Shaojian, a Nanjing resident, told an AFP journalist.

"It is cursed," he lamented.

The two cities have long vied for the mantle of national capital, which is suggested in the very Names: Beijing means "northern capital", while Nanjing is "southern capital.

" Nanjing periodically gained and lost bragging rights during China's long imperial history, most recently during the Ming dynasty when it was the seat of power from 1368-1421 and may have been the world's largest city of the time.

Following the 1911 overthrow of imperial rule led by Sun Yat-sen, a Chinese republic was founded, with Nanjing later made the capital by the Kuomintang (Nationalist Party) -- sworn enemies of the Communists.

Under current President Xi Jinping, who has constructed a personality cult around his rule, depictions of past Chinese leaders and Communist rivals are downplayed or strictly controlled.

But in Nanjing, the reminders of former Nationalist presidents Sun and Chiang Kai-shek endure at the city's erstwhile Presidential Palace.