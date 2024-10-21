'Ghuriya Ka Ghar' Staged At 'World Culture Festival 2024'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) On the 25th day of 'World Culture Festival Karachi 2024', the theater play 'Ghuriya Ka Ghar' was presented.
The play, written and directed by Anwer Jafri, featured a talented cast including Naina Black, Sheema Kermani, Paras Masroor, Imran Khan, Tabita Simrin, and Harris Khan.
The 90-minute drama was well-received by the audience for its social theme. The central character, Tehmina, was portrayed as a woman dedicated to social welfare work. The play also featured a character named Sakina, whose performance left a strong impression.
In 'Ghuriya Ka Ghar' production quality and the lack of unnecessary characters, keeping the focus sharp and engaging the audience throughout.
The story revolves around Tehmina’s life, highlighting her loyalty and dedication to her husband, Murad, as she navigates the challenges of being part of a middle-class family.
The 38-day World Culture Festival will continue at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi until November 2.
Recent Stories
Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM
Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
"World Culture Festival Karachi 2024" dazzle with mega music concert21 hours ago
-
Tourism Potential - Reviving glory of Multan’s walled city24 hours ago
-
Tourism Potential - Reviving glory of Multan’s walled city1 day ago
-
Raja Bazar – A colonial era business legacy1 day ago
-
Olive grafting: Achieving self-sufficiency in edible oil1 day ago
-
“Sindh Artists Exhibition” inaugurates by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi2 days ago
-
ACP Showcases 'Mi Raqsam' on 23rd day of 'World Culture Festival'2 days ago
-
World Culture Festival Showcases Javed Siddiqui's Play 'Salgirah'3 days ago
-
"Chaturaee" takes center stage on 20th Day of the World Culture Festival5 days ago
-
Shakespeare’s famous tragedy Hamlet presented at World Culture Festival6 days ago
-
Dance junction night on 18th day of World Culture Festival7 days ago
-
Iconic director Altaf Husasin films celebrated intricacies of familial love8 days ago