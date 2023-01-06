UrduPoint.com

Gianluca Vialli: Clubbable Gentleman Off The Pitch, Deadly On It

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Gianluca Vialli: clubbable gentleman off the pitch, deadly on it

Rome, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Gianluca Vialli's death on Friday robbed Italian football of an iconic figure of its golden era, a powerful yet studious centre-forward who won almost every honour and was one of the English Premier League's first big-name foreign imports.

Vialli, who had battled pancreatic cancer since 2017 before finally succumbing to what he called "an unwanted guest" at the age of 58, was the archetypal Italian 'signore', a well-dressed, well-spoken gentleman who nonetheless thrived in the bruising world of Italian football.

His glittering club career saw him at one point become the world's most expensive player when Juventus paid Sampdoria 16.5 million Euros in 1992 and he ended his career with one final successful spell at Chelsea.

The son of a self-made millionaire, Vialli grew up in a 60-room castle in his native Cremona.

His bustling style of forward play belied his comfortable upbringing and led him to the greatest heights at club level.

During most of the 1980s and early 1990s he was part of a devastating strike partnership at Sampdoria with Roberto Mancini, one of Italy's most naturally gifted players of the era, which carried the Genoa-based team to unprecedented levels of success and led to them being nicknamed "the goal twins".

In eight years at Sampdoria, Vialli won the club's only Serie A title in 1991, the previous year's Cup Winner's Cup and three Italian Cups.

They also came to within a hair's breadth of winning the European Cup in 1992, being narrowly beaten by Johan Cruyff's Barcelona 'Dream Team'.

Related Topics

Football World Barcelona Italy 2017 Gold Cancer Chelsea Premier League Juventus Million

Recent Stories

Youth, professionals vital link for future Pak-US ..

Youth, professionals vital link for future Pak-US relations: Masood

14 minutes ago
 The Magnificent vivo V25 Series with Dazzling Colo ..

The Magnificent vivo V25 Series with Dazzling Color Changing Glass and Advanced ..

30 minutes ago
 Infinix welcomes the new year on a higher note and ..

Infinix welcomes the new year on a higher note and in its own way!

36 minutes ago
 MoHRE applies financial contributions to companies ..

MoHRE applies financial contributions to companies failing to raise Emiratisatio ..

60 minutes ago
 Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

1 hour ago
 Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: ..

Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: Kazakhstan Ambassador

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.