Giannis erupts for 43 points, leads Bucks to win against Nets

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Greek basketball superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in a Wednesday NBA match that saw his Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets 110-99 at home.

Antetokounmpo had 43 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and produced five assists to dominate the game at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.

He scored 34 points in the second half.

Brooklyn coach Steve Nash, a former NBA point guard, was ejected in the third quarter after arguing with a game official. The Nets were leading the game 70-66 when the Canadian coach was sent to the locker room after getting his second technical foul.

Kyrie Irving hit his double free throws as the Nets led the game 55-43 before the break. However in the final two quarters, the Bucks outscored their opponents 67-44 to secure a 110-99 win.

Milwaukee forward Bobby Portis had 20 points and took 11 rebounds against the Nets.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn's Irving and Kevin Durant combined for 60 points as Irving added 27 points and Durant racked up 33.

Irving also took nine rebounds to just miss a double-double.

Eastern Conference leaders Bucks have won all three of their games this season.

The Nets have a 1-3 win/loss record to come in 11th in the East standings.

- Lakers go winless Now 15th in the West, the Los Angeles Lakers were handed their fourth consecutive loss to remain winless this season.

The Denver Nuggets beat the Lakers 110-99 at Denver's Ball Arena as the winning team's Serbian star Nikola Jokic, the 2021 and 2022 NBA most valuable player, scored 31 points, took 13 rebounds, and produced nine assists.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

The Nuggets are eighth in the Western Conference. They won three games but lost two others.