UrduPoint.com

Giannis Erupts For 43 Points, Leads Bucks To Win Against Nets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Giannis erupts for 43 points, leads Bucks to win against Nets

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Greek basketball superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in a Wednesday NBA match that saw his Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets 110-99 at home.

Antetokounmpo had 43 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and produced five assists to dominate the game at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.

He scored 34 points in the second half.

Brooklyn coach Steve Nash, a former NBA point guard, was ejected in the third quarter after arguing with a game official. The Nets were leading the game 70-66 when the Canadian coach was sent to the locker room after getting his second technical foul.

Kyrie Irving hit his double free throws as the Nets led the game 55-43 before the break. However in the final two quarters, the Bucks outscored their opponents 67-44 to secure a 110-99 win.

Milwaukee forward Bobby Portis had 20 points and took 11 rebounds against the Nets.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn's Irving and Kevin Durant combined for 60 points as Irving added 27 points and Durant racked up 33.

Irving also took nine rebounds to just miss a double-double.

Eastern Conference leaders Bucks have won all three of their games this season.

The Nets have a 1-3 win/loss record to come in 11th in the East standings.

- Lakers go winless Now 15th in the West, the Los Angeles Lakers were handed their fourth consecutive loss to remain winless this season.

The Denver Nuggets beat the Lakers 110-99 at Denver's Ball Arena as the winning team's Serbian star Nikola Jokic, the 2021 and 2022 NBA most valuable player, scored 31 points, took 13 rebounds, and produced nine assists.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

The Nuggets are eighth in the Western Conference. They won three games but lost two others.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Milwaukee Denver All Coach

Recent Stories

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical ..

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical for ensuring food security: Ma ..

44 minutes ago
 "Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting ..

"Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting him behind closed doors in ni ..

1 hour ago
 PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

3 hours ago
 Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illega ..

Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmi ..

3 hours ago
 Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered tod ..

Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered today

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.