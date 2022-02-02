UrduPoint.com

Giannis' Triple Double Helps Topple Struggling Wizards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Giannis' triple double helps topple struggling Wizards

Los Angeles, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Giannis Antetokounmpo posted his fourth triple double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks handed the Washington Wizards their sixth straight loss with a 112-98 victory on Tuesday.

Washington erased a 17-point third-quarter deficit and even took an 86-83 lead on Rui Hachimura's three-pointer with 8:28 to play, but the Bucks outscored Washington 29-12 down the stretch.

Antetokounmpo finished with 33 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists, the third straight time he has scored at least 30 points when making a triple double.

Jrue Holiday scored 22 points, Bobby Portis 17, Khris Middleton 13 and Grayson Allen 10 for the Bucks.

Kyle Kuzma had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards, who were missing all-star guard Bradley Beal, out with a left wrist sprain.

Montrezl Harrell came off the bench to score 20 points, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 12 in the loss.

Spencer Dinwiddie finished with seven points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

Elsewhere, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 130-115 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Taurean Prince added 23 points for the Timberwolves, who have won two games in a row and 10 of their past 15. Jarred Vanderbilt finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Malik Beasley and Naz Reid each finished with 12.

Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Nuggets, who had their five-game win streak halted. Will Barton and Monte Morris had 13 points apiece for Denver.

In Toronto, Gary Trent delivered his fifth straight game of at least 30 points, finishing with 33 as the Toronto Raptors eased past the Miami Heat 110-106.

Related Topics

Washington Toronto Spencer Lead Gary Milwaukee Denver Miami

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd February 2022

1 hour ago
 Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blami ..

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blaming Israel for Apartheid

10 hours ago
 Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

10 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali A ..

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

10 hours ago
 Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NA ..

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>