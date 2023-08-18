Giant gargoyle-like statue stirs controversy in Bangkok

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :A huge black statue of an emaciated, winged figure with golden fangs and scarlet talons glares down on a busy Bangkok street, its sudden appearance triggering alarm and calls for its removal.

Bangkok authorities have ordered an investigation after the five-metre-tall Kru Kai Kaew statue -- a bald, gargoyle-like man sitting cross-legged -- was installed earlier this month outside the four-star Bazaar Hotel.

The capital of Buddhist Thailand has countless shrines to spirits and deities, big and small, and many pray and leave offerings in the belief that they will intervene and bring good fortune.