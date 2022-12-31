'Giant of faith': Tributes for ex-pope Benedict XVI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Remembrances have poured in after former pope Benedict XVI died aged 95 on Saturday, almost a decade after he became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.

Here are some of the tributes: - 'Soul and intelligence' - France's President Emmanuel Macron said the ex-pope "strove with soul and intelligence for a more brotherly world".

- 'Formative figure' - Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed the former German pontiff as a "special church leader" who helped shape the Catholic church.

"The world has lost a formative figure of the Catholic Church, an argumentative personality and a clever theologian," he said.

- 'Giant of faith' - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed the former leader of the Catholic Church as a "giant of faith and reason".

She described him as "a Christian, a pastor, a theologian, a great figure in history, that history will never forget".

- 'Spiritual depth' - Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki bid farewell to "one of the greatest theologians of our time".

"Throughout his life, he showed the spiritual and intellectual depth of Christianity. He leaves behind a great legacy," he said.

- 'Great theologian' - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Benedict was "a great theologian whose UK visit in 2010 was an historic moment for both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout our country."