UrduPoint.com

'Giant Of Faith': Tributes For Ex-pope Benedict XVI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 04:40 PM

'Giant of faith': Tributes for ex-pope Benedict XVI

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Remembrances have poured in after former pope Benedict XVI died aged 95 on Saturday, almost a decade after he became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.

Here are some of the tributes: - 'Soul and intelligence' - France's President Emmanuel Macron said the ex-pope "strove with soul and intelligence for a more brotherly world".

- 'Formative figure' - Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed the former German pontiff as a "special church leader" who helped shape the Catholic church.

"The world has lost a formative figure of the Catholic Church, an argumentative personality and a clever theologian," he said.

- 'Giant of faith' - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed the former leader of the Catholic Church as a "giant of faith and reason".

She described him as "a Christian, a pastor, a theologian, a great figure in history, that history will never forget".

- 'Spiritual depth' - Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki bid farewell to "one of the greatest theologians of our time".

"Throughout his life, he showed the spiritual and intellectual depth of Christianity. He leaves behind a great legacy," he said.

- 'Great theologian' - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Benedict was "a great theologian whose UK visit in 2010 was an historic moment for both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout our country."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World France German Visit Died Germany Italy United Kingdom Poland Church Christian

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reviews match drawn between Pakistan, N ..

Babar Azam reviews match drawn between Pakistan, New Zealand

52 minutes ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PCB announces free entry for fans for the second T ..

PCB announces free entry for fans for the second Test

1 hour ago
 Govt to outsource three major airports to Int'l op ..

Govt to outsource three major airports to Int'l operators

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northern Chile

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northern Chile

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler lauds emirate&#039;s achievem ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler lauds emirate&#039;s achievements in 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.