Giant Panda Bao Xin Dies From Multiple Organ Failure

Published March 22, 2023

CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) --:Giant panda Bao Xin died of multiple organ failure on March 14, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province announced late Tuesday.

Bao Xin was born on June 24, 2021 in Sichuan.

His mother Bao Lan is the third offspring of Lun Lun and Yang Yang who came to Zoo Atlanta in 1999 under a collaboration agreement between China and the United States. Bao Lan came back to China in May 2014.

The Chengdu research base said in a statement that Bao Xin showed symptoms of drowsiness, anti-feeding and poor mental performance on March 3. The base's medical team immediately implemented treatment measures and organized a joint consultation.

