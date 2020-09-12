UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Giants-Padres Game Postponed Over COVID-19 Case

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:20 AM

Giants-Padres game postponed over COVID-19 case

Los Angeles, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The San Francisco Giants divisional clash with the San Diego Padres was abruptly postponed on Friday after a member of the Giants organisation tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.

The postponement was confirmed shortly before the Giants' game at San Diego's Petco Park was due to get under way.

"Tonight's game was postponed due to a positive COVID test within the Giants organisation," the Giants said in a statement.

"Major League Baseball will announce additional information regarding the status of our series with San Diego as soon as possible.

" More than 40 MLB games have been postponed this season due to positive coronavirus cases.

The baseball was due to start in March but eventually got under way in July with an abbreviated 60-game season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Giants are third in the National League West rankings with a record of 23 wins and 22 defeats.

They trail the Padres in second place (29-17) and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lead the division with a 32-13 record.

Related Topics

San Francisco Los Angeles Lead San Diego March July Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Declaration of peace between Bahrain and Israel hi ..

8 hours ago

Well structured judicial process must for economic ..

9 hours ago

King of Bahrain holds phone call with US President ..

9 hours ago

UAE welcomes decision by Bahrain to establish rela ..

10 hours ago

Trump Suggests Palestine, Iran Could Also Agree to ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.